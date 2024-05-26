Construction worker in Chennai killed after iron pipe falls on him

A 56-year-old labourer was killed after an iron pipe fell on him in Vanagaram near Maduravoyal on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The Maduravoyal Police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Amirtharaj was a resident of Alapakkam and was involved in construction work on a daily basis. Amirtharaj was working in a construction site of a plastic company in Alapakkam when a temporary water tank installed with a more than seven-metre iron pipe suddenly fell on him. Amirtharaj was hit by the pipe and was caught under the water tank. He died on the spot.

The Maduravoyal Police inspected the accident site and the sent the body of the victim to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

