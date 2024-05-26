GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Construction worker in Chennai killed after iron pipe falls on him

Published - May 26, 2024 03:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old labourer was killed after an iron pipe fell on him in Vanagaram near Maduravoyal on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The Maduravoyal Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said Amirtharaj was a resident of Alapakkam and was involved in construction work on a daily basis. Amirtharaj was working in a construction site of a plastic company in Alapakkam when a temporary water tank installed with a more than seven-metre iron pipe suddenly fell on him. Amirtharaj was hit by the pipe and was caught under the water tank. He died on the spot. 

The Maduravoyal Police inspected the accident site and the sent the body of the victim to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.