ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker falls to death in Periamet

May 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old construction worker from West Bengal was killed when he fell down at a construction site in Periamet on Friday evening. The Periamet police have have taken up the investigation.

A senior police official said Sugumohammed, a resident of West Bengal who was working on the second floor of a multi-storeyed building under construction on Choolai High Road near Periamet, lost his balance and fell down on Friday evening. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with severe head injuries by the other workers at the site. He died on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US