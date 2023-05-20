HamberMenu
Construction worker falls to death in Periamet

May 20, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old construction worker from West Bengal was killed when he fell down at a construction site in Periamet on Friday evening. The Periamet police have have taken up the investigation.

A senior police official said Sugumohammed, a resident of West Bengal who was working on the second floor of a multi-storeyed building under construction on Choolai High Road near Periamet, lost his balance and fell down on Friday evening. He was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with severe head injuries by the other workers at the site. He died on Saturday.

