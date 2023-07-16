Construction worker electrocuted while repairing water pipeline in Taramani

July 16, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 52-year-old man was electrocuted while repairing a damaged water pipeline at Thanthai Periyar Nagar on Saturday. The Taramani police are investigating the case.

The police said Palanisamy of Perambalur was a daily wage construction worker and was living under the Velachery flyover. He and two others were engaged in repairing a water pipeline of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board at M.G.R. Street in Taramani on Saturday evening. He was electrocuted when he entered a pit to remove a motor.

The other workers at the spot with the help of local people took Palanisamy to a private hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. The police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem examination.