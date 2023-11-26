ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker electrocuted to death in Chennai

November 26, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old construction worker was electrocuted on Saturday (November 25) night at the construction site in Mogappair East. The JJ Nagar police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A senior official of the City Police said M. Ravindran was a native of Villupuram district and was engaged in the construction work in a three-storey building at Golden George Nagar in Mogappair East. On Saturday night, Ravindran tried to switch on the water pump motor when he suffered electric shock. Immediately, the other construction workers rescued and sent him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital in an ambulance. However, the medical staff at the hospital pronounced the victim was brought dead. 

The JJ Nagar police sent the body for post mortem. 

