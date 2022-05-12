Construction worker dies as retaining wall of drain collapses in Pallavaram

Special Correspondent May 12, 2022 18:50 IST

Special Correspondent May 12, 2022 18:50 IST

He was constructing a retaining wall in a stormwater drain when the concrete caved in and fell on him

He was constructing a retaining wall in a stormwater drain when the concrete caved in and fell on him

A construction worker was killed after a portion of a retaining wall of a stormwater drain caved in at the construction site in Pallavaram on Thursday. A police official of Chitlapakkam station said the victim, Darez Sarkar, a native of West Bengal, was engaged in the construction of the stormwater drain network along with other workers on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road. Sarkar stepped into the drain to build the retaining wall when a portion of the concrete caved in and fell on him. The other workers at the spot immediately came to his rescue and pulled him out of the debris. They rushed him to the Chromepet Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.



Our code of editorial values