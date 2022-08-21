Construction worker arrested for stealing cash from private bank

Special Correspondent August 21, 2022 18:57 IST

Police say he drilled a hole in the wall and stole the money

The Villivakkam police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Agasthiar Nagar for stealing cash from a private bank located at New Avadi Road on Sunday. The accused was identified as Rahim Malik, a native of West Bengal. He was produced before a judicial magistrate and lodged in prison. The police said a case was registered about ₹20,000 being stolen from the private bank. The burglar had drilled a hole in the wall on July 30. Based on closed circuit television (CCTV) footage, the police picked up the suspect who was reported to be absconding all these days. During investigation, the police found that the suspect was involved in the building repair work at the bank earlier. The police seized ₹1,600 cash, a hammer and other construction equipment from the suspect which he purportedly used for drilling a hole in the bank.



