Construction work under way at Saligramam library

The full-time library will have an exclusive section for those preparing for competitive examinations

An additional floor is being constructed at the full-time branch library in Saligramam. The facility has a dedicated section for those preparing for various competitive examinations.

According to the District Library Officer, S. Elango Chandrashekhar, the 1,200 sqft facility is being constructed at cost of ₹.25,15,000 which was allocated under MLA Local Area Development Scheme.

The Virugambakkam MLA, V.N. Viugai Ravi laid the foundation stone for the construction last week. “Saligramam library has a large collection of books meant for competitive examinations such as Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Raliway Recruitment Board (RRB), University Grants Commission (UGC) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). They are utilised well by a good number of its members. As the existing facility is cramped, we wanted to have a facility exclusively for the benefit of aspirants. There are similar plans for the Anna Nagar library as well,” says the District Library Officer.

The library which was opened as a part-time library on February 7, 1998, got upgraded as a full-time branch library on May 23, 2016. As of today, the library has 10,106 members.

“The library has members from faraway places like Koyambedu, Maduravoyal and Nerkundram. Therefore, we have requested the Virugambakkam MLA to set up a part-time library either at Chinmaya Nagar or at Elango Nagar,” says the official.