Construction of underground Metro stations begins at key locations in south Chennai

April 02, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The work to build underground stations for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Project has kicked off in some crucial locations in the southern part of the city such as Thirumayilai, Mandaveli, and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 116-km phase II project, coming up at an estimated cost of ₹61,843 crore, stations will be built at Thirumayilai, Mandaiveli, and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, which are part of the 45.4-km corridor 3 (Madhavaram-SIPCOT). Work on the other two corridors – Light House to Poonamallee (corridor 4) and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur (corridor 5) – is also on at full swing.

The beginning of the construction of the Thirumayilai, Mandaveli, and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai Metro stations is significant since the work had suffered multiple delays. A few years back, tenders that had been called for the construction of stations on a section of corridor 3 (Madhavaram to Taramani) had to be cancelled due to exorbitant prices quoted by the bidders. As a result, it took almost a year before fresh contracts could be awarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the initial construction has begun, and it will take around two years to complete. Thirumayilai will be the most challenging location to build an underground station at, since the Station’s depth goes to about 115 ft and it has three levels – a concourse and two track lines in the second and the third level.

“At Thirumayilai, since there are five entry points, we have started construction from one spot and work on the station box will begin in a few days. But the catch is that we can only begin work at some spots after the vendors there have been relocated. At Mandaveli and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai, building of the diaphragm wall (or station box structure) has begun,” an official said.

CMRL’s contractor is demolishing the culvert bridge over Buckingham Canal near Thirumayilai MRTS station and will complete it shortly. Officials said that once the construction of the station was complete, a new bridge would be built at this location.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.