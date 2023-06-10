Construction of toilets on the beach sands irks Besant Nagar residents

June 10, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of Besant Nagar and visitors to the Elliot’s Beach on Saturday organised a protest against the construction of toilets on the beach sand area.

The protesters carried placards with slogans “stop defacing the beach” and “save the beach; no construction in the sand area”.

Spark Social Welfare Association-Adyar president T.D. Babu said over 200 visitors gathered to sign the petition in one hour and supported the protest. “We don’t object to the construction of toilets but the location,” said Dr. Babu.

“A few years ago, under Swadesh Darshan, funded by the Ministry of Tourism, the civic body had spent ₹9 crore. The civic body developed a promenade and a sea view point with umbrellas, seating arrangements and a garden. Now just in front of this, on the sand, a huge toilet is being constructed, blocking the beach view. We insist that the toilets be provided at the corners and even on the other side where the CMWSSB pumping station is located,” said Dr. Babu.

The protesters said 40% of the sand area had been encroached upon by eateries and 20% by amusement parks. “We cannot afford to lose any more sandy space in the name of amenities on the beach. The toilet is a very important amenity which the public needs but it cannot be constructed at this location. We request the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner to stop the construction immediately and construct on the same alignment of the Balwadi School at the northern end of Sixth Avenue. Earlier, prefabricated toilets were put up at the same location and were shifted to the northern end of the beach, which was ultimately removed as it was not maintained well,” said a resident.

