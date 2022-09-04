Construction of roundtana near Periyar statue draws flak

Motorists say the structure blocks view of oncoming vehicles

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 04, 2022 21:48 IST

Work is in full swing on the new traffic island near Periyar statue junction. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Road users are complaining that the new roundtana coming up on Anna Salai around the Periyar statue is inconvenient and request that its size be reduced as it is preventing a free flow of traffic.

R. Gururajan, who drives through Anna Salai regularly, said its odd shape blocked the view of vehicles coming from other directions. “People coming from Sivananda Salai are coming to the U-turn. They do not know which way to go. The road used to be very broad at the junction. Now, it has become narrow. Driving to Pallavan Salai and Muthuswamy Salai has become difficult since the bridge coming ahead of it is also narrow,” he said.

M. Baskaran, a resident of West Mambalam who travels frequently to Parry’s Corner, said unless the roads leading to that junction were widened, accidents would happen again. “People drive fast down Swami Sivananda Salai to Anna Salai. My vehicle was almost hit by a motorist recently when I turned into Sivananda Salai from Anna Salai,” he said.

Support our reporting.
A retired highways engineer questioned the need for two more roundtanas planned within 900 metres of this one on Anna Salai. “The flow of vehicles near Simpson needs to be studied again before this work is completed. There is a row of three bus stops at that turning and during rush hour buses and vehicles jostle for space due to this roundtana. This does not seem to be the correct solution for this junction,” he said.

Sources in the Highways Department said the work had been commissioned only after due study of the location. The department had planned a pathway, fountains, plants and lighting at the roundtana.

