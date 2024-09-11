GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of halt station at Kilambakkam to provide access to bus terminus begins

The T.N. government, through the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, has given ₹20 crore for the construction of the halt station

Updated - September 11, 2024 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Srikanth
Kilambakkam Railway Station work in progress. File

Kilambakkam Railway Station work in progress. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The work on the construction of a railway station at Kilambakkam, meant to make access to the suburban bus terminus easier for Chennaiites, has begun. It is likely to be completed by January next year.

Based on a request and funding from the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railway drew up plans to construct a halt railway station at Kilambakkam to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters boarding long-distance south-bound buses.

Train services extended till Guduvanchery for better connectivity with KCBT

The State government, through the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), has given ₹20 crore for the construction of the halt station. Additionally, to seamlessly link the railway station located on the opposite side of the road to the bus terminus, the CMDA would be constructing a skywalk at a cost of ₹79 crore.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Viswanath Eerya said the delay in commencing the construction work of the railway station was due to land acquisition, but it was sorted out a few months ago. The construction of a compound wall for the station, a storm-water drain, and earth-filling of the platforms have begun.

He added the halt railway station coming up between Vandalur and Urapakkam would be integrated with a skywalk to give quick and easy access to the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss calls for speeding up Airport-Kilambakkam metro project

As per the original schedule by the Chennai division, which is executing the work, the halt station was to be completed by December this year. However, going by the pace of the construction work, railway sources said the station, where full-fledged construction of platforms was yet to begin, might be ready only by January 2025.

The halt station would have three platforms, with two platforms for suburban trains and one for express and mail trains, the official added.

The railway official said the halt station is not a full-fledged railway station and would only have minimum amenities.

The skywalk project

While the construction of the station is underway, the CMDA has simultaneously begun work on the skywalk project.

A senior official of the CMDA said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given in-principle technical approval for the skywalk based on an inspection a few days ago, and the construction of the basement for the footing work has begun on G.S.T. Road as well as at the bay of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). The technical clearance was required due to the elevated corridor from Tambaram to Chengalpattu.

The land acquisition for the landing of the skywalk near the railway station is yet to be completed but is in its final leg. It would be completed very soon, the official added.

Published - September 11, 2024 06:02 pm IST

Related Topics

railway / Chennai / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.