The work on the construction of a railway station at Kilambakkam, meant to make access to the suburban bus terminus easier for Chennaiites, has begun. It is likely to be completed by January next year.

Based on a request and funding from the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railway drew up plans to construct a halt railway station at Kilambakkam to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters boarding long-distance south-bound buses.

The State government, through the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), has given ₹20 crore for the construction of the halt station. Additionally, to seamlessly link the railway station located on the opposite side of the road to the bus terminus, the CMDA would be constructing a skywalk at a cost of ₹79 crore.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Viswanath Eerya said the delay in commencing the construction work of the railway station was due to land acquisition, but it was sorted out a few months ago. The construction of a compound wall for the station, a storm-water drain, and earth-filling of the platforms have begun.

He added the halt railway station coming up between Vandalur and Urapakkam would be integrated with a skywalk to give quick and easy access to the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

As per the original schedule by the Chennai division, which is executing the work, the halt station was to be completed by December this year. However, going by the pace of the construction work, railway sources said the station, where full-fledged construction of platforms was yet to begin, might be ready only by January 2025.

The halt station would have three platforms, with two platforms for suburban trains and one for express and mail trains, the official added.

The railway official said the halt station is not a full-fledged railway station and would only have minimum amenities.

The skywalk project

While the construction of the station is underway, the CMDA has simultaneously begun work on the skywalk project.

A senior official of the CMDA said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given in-principle technical approval for the skywalk based on an inspection a few days ago, and the construction of the basement for the footing work has begun on G.S.T. Road as well as at the bay of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). The technical clearance was required due to the elevated corridor from Tambaram to Chengalpattu.

The land acquisition for the landing of the skywalk near the railway station is yet to be completed but is in its final leg. It would be completed very soon, the official added.