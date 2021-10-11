Construction of drains in Kosasthalaiyar, Kovalam basin progressing slowly

CHENNAI

11 October 2021 00:47 IST

Externally funded projects in river basins such as Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam have not been completed, affecting monsoon preparedness in the city.

Greater Chennai Corporation has completed only 10% of proposed drains in the northern parts of the city in the Kosasthalaiyar basin in areas such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram.

Over 769 km of stormwater drains in Kosasthalaiyar basin is expected to be completed only after three years. The project is estimated at ₹3,220 crore.

Similarly, the project in south Chennai is estimated at ₹1,714 crore.