Construction of AIIMS-Madurai to begin soon, says Minister

10 March 2021 00:57 IST

‘Union government actively pursuing the matter’

Construction work and other activities related to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai will begin “very soon”, Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a supplementary question raised by M. Thambi Durai of the AIADMK on the status of the AIIMS project, the Minister said it involved financial support from a Japanese agency. “The process is in very advanced stages,” he said, adding that the Union government was “actively pursuing” the matter.

