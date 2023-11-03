Construction equipment industry in India on track to surpass U.S. and secure global second position by 2030: expert

November 03, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The construction equipment industry in India is gearing up for a significant growth spurt, aiming for a 15% year-on-year increase over the next five years, according to the Construction Industry Institute (CII).

Sakthi Kumar V.G., managing director of Schwing Stetter (India) Pvt Ltd, said the industry is on track to surpass the United States and secure the global second position by 2030. Mr. Kumar was speaking at a roadshow organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Chennai on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The roadshow was held to announce EXCON 2023, an event supported by the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (ICEMA), the Infrastructure Equipment Skill Council (IESC), and the Builders Association of India (BAI), a press release said.

According to Mr. Kumar, who is also an EXCON 2023 steering committee member, India’s construction equipment sector, with approximately 86,000 units supplied annually and a market value of USD 7.2 billion, has become the world’s third-largest, trailing only behind China and the USA.

EXCON 2023, scheduled to take place from December 12-16, 2023, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIEC), will focus on key themes such as alternative fuels, artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, and automation in the construction engineering sector.

CII Chennai Zone Chairman Unnikrishnan A.R. said the joint objective was not merely to exhibit cutting-edge technologies, but also to advocate for economically viable solutions that will propel Chennai and its residents to new heights.

Specialisation in machinery operations

Mr. Kumar said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that a certification for specialisation in construction machinery operations will be provided. This will ensure better safety on sites, and of will make equipment repairs and services more efficient, he added. This step will also attract more youngsters, specifically in rural area in this sector, he said.

Mr. Kumar however said that that Tamil Nadu had been third nationally, in the industry in the 2000s, after Delhi and Mumbai, but was now at the sixth position. “The implementation of major infrastructure [projects] such as expressways, ports and connectivity must be faster,” he told The Hindu.

