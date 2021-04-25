Constant vigil is necessary in a democracy, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI

25 April 2021 01:17 IST

MNM laments that people were not participating in the process

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday said “constant vigil” was necessary to keep democracy alive.

Speaking at a webinar on “Autonomy of local bodies”, organised by his party to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day, Mr. Haasan said that the “mindset” of the people had been reduced to that of a 12-year-old kid who thought that everything would be taken care of by the parents. Mr. Haasan alleged that the “100 day guaranteed work scheme” in rural Tamil Nadu had become an eyewash as the wages earned by the beneficiaries were immediately spent in Tasmac liquor shops.

Mr. Haasan said, “Just like how we popularised gram sabhas, we have to do the same for urban local bodies. We did not invent gram sabhas, we reinvigorated them. It is okay if the AIADMK and the DMK come forward and compete with us in this.”

He said, “People have a duty. If people earn through the 100-day work scheme and spend it in Tasmac shops, people won’t have responsibility. We have to change it. An 18-year-old today is going to be a parent tomorrow. We have to make them leaders,” he said.

“One of the glaring things I noticed during the [Assembly] election campaign was that people were not participating in democracy. We have to ensure that. It is not enough to pass laws. The governments have alienated the people from democracy. People have not checked whether it is working or not,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said the MNM was not without blemish. “I am searching for leaders. Those who are not worthy will be removed.”

Stating that solutions would arrive with action and not with mere words, he said, “We have to do what we need to no matter how the election results turn out to be. Only then can we be qualified citizens... we can aspire for power later,” he said.