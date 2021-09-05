Constable tries to kill himself

A 24-year-old police constable allegedly attempted to end his life at the Old Guest House on Saturday.

The victim, P. Velusamy of Dharmapuri district, is attached with the Armed Reserve Unit, Pudupet. He was posted as a guard at the Old Guest House. Around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday, he shot himself with his service weapon. Colleagues rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)