Chennai

Constable tries to kill himself

A 24-year-old police constable allegedly attempted to end his life at the Old Guest House on Saturday.

The victim, P. Velusamy of Dharmapuri district, is attached with the Armed Reserve Unit, Pudupet. He was posted as a guard at the Old Guest House. Around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday, he shot himself with his service weapon. Colleagues rushed him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 5, 2021 1:06:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/constable-tries-to-kill-himself/article36298234.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY