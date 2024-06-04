GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Constable transferred for drunk driving 

Published - June 04, 2024 12:36 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A police constable working with the Law and Order wing was transferred to the Armed Reserve unit after he was apprehended for drunk driving.  

Police sources said that the incident occurred on Saturday night when Vignesh, who was riding a two-wheeler, along with his relative on the pillion in Mudichu, was rashly overtaken by a black car. They intercepted the driver to pull him up for rash driving, but found a police sticker on the vehicle and a khaki uniform inside. It turned out that the driver was a policeman in an inebriated state. A video of him being fumbling for answer to questions went viral on social media. Following this, police officers held an inquiry and transferred him.

