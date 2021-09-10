Chennai

Constable suspended for molesting woman

A traffic police constable in Chennai was suspended on charges of groping a woman at a restaurant in Iyyappanthangal.

The accused, Kumaran, a head constable, was attached to Traffic Wing, Porur.

The police sources said that while he was returning from duty he decided to have lunch at an eatery at Iyyapanthagal.

He allegedly groped a young woman who passed by at the eatery while waiting for his food.

As she raised an alarm, the staff of the restaurant alerted the police.

Kumaran was handed over to SRMC police station. He was charged with harassing a woman and was remanded in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 1:32:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/constable-suspended-for-molesting-woman/article36393027.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY