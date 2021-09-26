Constable praised for his brave act

CHENNAI

26 September 2021 01:29 IST

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday appreciated a police constable who rescued a 60-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson stranded on the second floor of a residential building that was on fire.

On Wednesday, around 12.30 p.m, the fire broke out on the ground floor of the building on Portuguese Street, Kothwalchavadi. A police patrol team reached the spot and attempted to put out the fire. Residents managed to escape from the first floor when the fire was minor. However, it spread quickly to other parts of the building.

S. Sundararaj, driver of the patrol vehicle, jumped from the adjacent building to the place where the woman and her grandson were stranded and rescued them with the help of a ladder.

