Chennai

Constable on security duty at Nehru indoor stadium ends life

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI August 03, 2022 15:38 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 15:38 IST

A 31-year-old armed reserve constable, on duty at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in Periamet, took his own life on Wednesday. The victim’s body was sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

A senior official of city police said P. Senthil Kumar, who was working as a constable in the Armed Reserve, was deputed for security duty at the indoor stadium from July 13. On Wednesday noon, he went into the toilet and died by suicide. He was taken in an ambulance to the general hospital but he died on the way, police said. 

Periamet police have filed a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050)

