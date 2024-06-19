GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Constable of Armed Reserve Unit held for extorting money near Vadapalani

He threatened a hotel owner and collected money from him by posing as an officer of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit

Published - June 19, 2024 12:35 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a constable attached to the Armed Reserve Unit for allegedly threatening a hotel owner and collecting money from him by posing as an officer of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Unit (ITPU).

On May 31, the constable posed as an ITPU officer and conducted a search at a hotel on 100 Feet Road near Vadapalani. He also collected money from the owner after checking every room. Only after he left the place, did the owner of the hotel realise that he had been duped by the constable and filed a police complaint. After analysing the closed-circuit television camera footage, the police identified the constable as Bowsa, who was attached to the Armed Reserve Unit, and nabbed him.

He had already been involved in a similar offence at a spa in Thiruvanmiyur in 2022, police sources said.

