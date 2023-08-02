HamberMenu
Constable, lawyer run over by lorry in Chennai

August 02, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An advocate and a police constable, who was riding pillion, were run over by a lorry after they were thrown off heir two-wheeler on Monday night.

he victims were identified as Mathivanan an advocate from Tiruvottiyur and Ganapathy who was working as a constable in Ennore police station. On Monday night, the two were riding the motorcycle regarding a case Mathivanan was handling. The accident occurred when a lorry going to Chennai harbour hit them from behind near Ennore Expressway.

