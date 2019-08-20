Constable kills wife, ends life

A 45-year-old head constable attached to the Washermanpet police station stabbed his wife to death following a domestic quarrel and later killed himself at their residence in Puthagaram village near Puzhal.

Police said the deceased Naresh was working in Washermenpet police station as a head constable. Married to Jaishri for eight years, the couple had a seven-year-old son. Both had frequent quarrels.

On Sunday night, after Naresh returned from night duty at 10 p.m., a quarrel erupted between the two over some petty issue. In a fit of anger, he drew a kitchen knife and stabbed his wife indiscriminately. She fell in a pool of blood. Realising the enormity of his action, and in repentance, he ended his life.

The child who was sleeping in the other room woke up and found his parents dead. He alerted the neighbours. On being informed the police personnel from Madhavaram reached the spot and sent the bodies to post-mortem to Government Stanley Hospital.

Senior police officials visited the spot and held enquiry.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.