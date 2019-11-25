Constable in Chennai, who was set on fire by partner, dies

A police constable R. Venkatesan, who was battling for life at Government Kilpauk Hospital with burn injuries, has died. A police official of Thirumullaivoyal police station said he died on Sunday night.

The constable, a resident of the police quarters in Thirumullaivoyal, was admitted in the hospital after he suffered more than 80% burn injuries in his house on Saturday night. Initially, the police were informed that he had attempted suicide by dousing himself with petrol, upset over some issues with his live-in partner. The constable had earlier been married to another woman who had left him a few months ago, sources said.

The police, on suspicion, interrogated his live-in partner, and found out that she had poured petrol on him and set fire to him, while he was asleep. The victim also confirmed this in a statement he made while in the hospital.

The police have arrested the partner, Asha, and have filed a case of murder.