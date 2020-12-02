Constable in Chennai killed in hit and run accident

A 29-year-old police constable was killed after he was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Anna Salai during the early hours of Wednesday. The police are trying to trace the vehicle using CCTV footage.
Police said Mohammed Asif was attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police’s 5th battalion and was deployed as a guard for the Indian Overseas Bank on Anna Salai. When he was riding back home, he was hit by a vehicle and died on the spot. The police have registered a case and further investigations are on.
Asif is survived by his wife and 4-year-old daughter.
