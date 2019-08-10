Chennai

Constable hands over lost documents to senior citizen

Woman had lost handbag while waiting for Athi Varadar darshan

In a rare gesture, a police constable attached to the Tamil Nadu special police reached out to a senior citizen at her doorstep and handed over documents that she had lost while waiting for a darshan of Athi Varadhar in Kancheepuram.

Radhabhai, a senior citizen from Perambur, visited Kancheepuram for Athi Varadhar darshan recently. While she was standing in the queue, she lost her handbag which contained her Aadhar and PAN cards, voter ID and ₹3,500 in cash. She did not prefer any complaint.

But Asirvatham, a constable attached to the Tamil Nadu special police, spotted the handbag on the ground. He found cash and documents of the woman inside. He collected her address from the documents and the next day, he reached her house in Perambur.

When he knocked her door, she was surprised to see a police constable with her handbag. After verification, Asirvatham handed over the handbag to her and left the place for bandobust duty in Kancheepuram.

The constable’s gesture went viral on social networking platforms and was appreciated by people.

