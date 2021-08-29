Constable falls from bike, run over by SUV in West Mambalam

CHENNAI

A 27-year-old police constable was run over by an SUV after the bike he was riding skidded on a sandy patch of the road in West Mambalam.

The accident occurred on Friday night while the policeman was returning home from duty. The victim was identified as D. Manojkumar, 27, of Virugambakkam, a constable attached to the Royala Nagar police station. He was the driver to Additional Commissioner of Traffic Prathip Kumar.

Police sources said the constable was riding his two-wheeler on Govindan Road, but lost control and fell. An SUV that was coming from the opposite side ran over him.

Declared brought dead

With severe injuries, he was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital by a passer-by in a car. However, Manojkumar was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A case has been registered by the Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing. Driver of the SUV D. Thirugnanasambandham has been arrested. The SUV has been seized.