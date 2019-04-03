Constable exposes rot in police recruitment

In a huge victory made possible with the assistance of Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005, a Grade II police constable has not only got selected to the post of Sub Inspector, but has also succeeded in exposing the rot in the way Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) functions, besides facilitating initiation of suo motu contempt of court proceedings against Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam initiated the contempt proceedings against TNUSRB chairman Mr. Tripathy after being piqued over the way in which TNURSB filed a bogus “expert opinion”, which was actually given by a retired schoolteacher, as one given by a mathematics professor of IIT-Madras to deny half a mark to the Grade II police constable S. Arunachalam in the written examination held for the post of Sub Inspector (Fingerprints).

Believing the “expert opinion” to have been given by an IIT- M professor named D. Moorthy, the judge dismissed the constable’s writ petition on March 13. However, Mr. Arunachalam made an application under the RTI Act to the IIT-M and found that no professor by name D. Moorthy was serving or had ever served in the Mathematics department. He rushed to the court to inform it about the bogus opinion.

When the judge called for an explanation, an affidavit filed on behalf of the TNUSRB chairman stated that the board had been engaging the services of a psychologist G.V. Kumar alias G. Vijayakumar since 2011 for setting questions on psychology. It was also claimed that it was Vijayakumar who had introduced Moorthy as a IIT-M professor and furnished an opinion by the latter which was submitted in the court to get the constable’s case dismissed.

It was also stated that a criminal case had been booked against both of them for having cheated the TNUSRB. Contrary to the board’s claim, the retired schoolteacher filed an affidavit in the court accusing the board of having misused his name. According to Moorthy, he had retired as a maths teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya school on IIT-M campus in February 2013 and that Vijayakumar was his visiting faculty when he did a course in psychology in University of Madras.

Last month, Vijayakumar had reportedly requested him to visit the office of the TNUSRB’s office at Egmore in Chennai and meet the personal assistant to the Member Secretary, who was an officer in the rank of Inspector General of Police for solving a mathematical problem. He visited the office, solved the problem and appended his signature without mentioning any designation. The claim of him being a IIT professor had been typed by someone later, he said.

After perusing his affidavit, the judge seriously doubted the version of TNUSRB and wondered how it could have submitted an “expert opinion” in court and got a case dismissed without even writing a single letter to IIT-M. On the contrary, after the case was reopened at the instance of the constable, it had written a letter to the IIT, found that the question was unclear and therefore decided to award half a mark to all candidates who answered it.

As a result, as many as nine candidates, including the petitioner, had got selected to the post of Sub Inspector subject to medical examination and verification of their antecedents. Stating that it was not known under what authority the services of Vijayakumar were engaged by the TNUSRB, the judge said: “This court is of an undoubted opinion that the respondents had misguided the High Court... The act is to be construed as an obstruction caused for administration of justice.”