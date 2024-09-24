Considering AI mission for the health sector in Tamil Nadu: Supriya Sahu

“We are considering an artificial intelligence (AI) mission for the health sector in Tamil Nadu. The time has come for our State to take the lead to leverage AI and ML when it comes to the health systems. It is very important for us to look at our hospital management systems and allocate our limited resources, capacity management, and experts across the State,” said Supriya Sahu, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare on Monday, at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) SR Digital Health Summit in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the summit themed ‘Transforming Healthcare through Digital Innovation,’ she said, “I look forward to partnering with CII and the hospital management in our AI mission for improving health systems.”

Sudha Ramen, Member Secretary, State Planning Commission said, “As part of our commitment to Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 focusing on health and gender, we are implementing initiatives like the high-risk pregnancy tracking app in Tirunelveli, which has successfully reduced maternal mortality rates. Our focus now is to extend digital health interventions to grassroots levels, ensuring accessibility for all.”

Sayantan Chatterjee, executive director, Pricewaterhouse Coopers Private Limited (PwC) said, “With initiatives such as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, we are witnessing a leap in accessibility and quality of healthcare across the State. However, we must address the challenges of infrastructure, data security, and workforce shortages to fully realise this vision. Together we must engage actively in this digital revolution to ensure healthcare becomes a fundamental right for all.”

The summit delved into a series of panel discussions focused on the future of healthcare. The discussions highlighted the transformative potential of technology in revolutionising healthcare delivery and improving outcomes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.