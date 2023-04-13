ADVERTISEMENT

Conservation centre to come up at Pallikaranai at a cost of ₹20 crore

April 13, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A conservation centre has been announced to be set up at Pallikaranai marshland, which was recently declared as a Ramsar site.

Minister for Forest M. Mathiventhan on Thursday announced in the Assembly that conservation of the Pallikaranai marsh — one of the last remaining natural wetlands in the State — was of utmost importance. “It is essential that people should be made aware of the importance of conservation of these marsh areas,” he said.

The wetland supports a wide diversity of birds, amphibians, reptiles, butterflies and plants. “For protection and conservation of this iconic place, preserving its ecological value and ecosystem services, the government of Tamil Nadu has decided to set up a conservation centre with information education and research facilities for students, researchers, tourists, bird watchers and people at a cost of ₹20 crore,” the Minister said.

