Conservancy workers want more protection

Improper disposal of masks by the public has become a headache for the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conservancy workers. To protect themselves, the workers want the civic body to take various safety measures.

The Corporation had issued an advisory a few months ago regarding disposal of masks and gloves. COVID-19 patients in quarantined houses have to provide the masks, gloves and other waste to sanitation workers separately in a yellow bag on a daily basis. The same will be destroyed safely.

Meanwhile, in non-quarantined houses, residents have to disinfect the used masks and gloves, put them in a bag and keep the bag in a separate bin before handing it over to the sanitary worker.

“However, people are disposing the masks indiscriminately on the road. The conservancy staff or other members of the public can be infected if they come in contact with it,” said a conservancy worker.

The Madras Corporation Red Flag Union had written to the civic body to provide masks and gloves to the workers on a daily or weekly basis.

“There are over 22,000 conservancy workers in GCC and out of this 6,401 are permanent staff. A majority of them are women. In many places, masks and gloves are given to them once in two or three weeks. Whereas they have to be changed daily considering the amount of waste they are exposed to,” said P. Srinivasalu, general secretary of the union.

He said that the Corporation should introduce handwashing facilities in all divisions. “Soap and sanitisers should be provided in all of them. Workers should wear personal protective equipment while going to collect waste from quarantined houses,” he added.

Besides, he said that although buses were run to bring workers, they were few in number. “So many workers travel in a bus and personal distancing is not possible. So more buses should be introduced,” said Mr. Srinivasalu.

A senior GCC official said that already guidelines had been issued on disposal of masks.

“The same was conveyed in containment zones too. But the public are not following it, hence we have advised the conservancy staff to wear gloves while picking up the disposed masks,” the official added.