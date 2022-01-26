Conservancy workers unfurl the Tricolour

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 22:37 IST

Residents urged to segregate waste before disposing it

Conservancy workers unfurled the National Flag in at least two functions organised by residents’ welfare associations on the Republic Day on Wednesday.

In one of the functions organised by Tansi Nagar Welfare Association in Velachery, P. Raji, 55, who works as a sweeper with Urbaser-Sumeet, unfurled the flag.

Ms. Raji, a resident of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Semmencheri, said she was pleasantly surprised when her supervisor and the functionaries of the association, invited her to unfurl the flag. It was a recognition of her work, she said. Listing the streets she is responsible for cleaning, Ms. Raji said she tried to maintain them spotless and her work was regularly appreciated by the residents. “I have not taken any leave. After the recent floods, I was unwell for five days. Even then, I managed to report to work,” she said.

Her only appeal to the residents was to segregate their waste. Though waste collection was not her primary responsibility, she said she often ended up doing it as many people left their garbage outside their houses on the road. “I report to duty around 5.45 a.m. If I see any garbage bags left on the street before the battery operated vehicles (BOV) come, I pick them up. While some segregate their waste, many do not. It will be helpful if people start segregating the waste,” she urged.

At another function organised by the Jeth Nagar Residents’ Association, M.S. Mala, a conservancy worker with Urbaser-Sumeet, unfurled the flag. The association said that it was done to honour the front-line workers who worked hard to keep the surroundings clean.