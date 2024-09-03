Conservancy workers stage protest against privatisation of solid waste management in zones 5 and 6; GCC to not reverse move

Amidst protests by the workers under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) outside the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar Zone (VI), the Greater Chennai Corporation states that it will not let go of the move to privatise solid waste management.

Roughly 850 workers, led by Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC), staged a demonstration at Purasawalkam from 6 a.m. against the Corporation’s new practice of punching in via an app at the respective offices after the Zone’s solid waste management system was recently outsourced to a private firm.

R. Mohan of the association claimed that the apps could be hacked or misinformation could be loaded by officials in the Corporation. “The earlier biometry system should be brought back. The GCC must not outsource solid waste management to private parties.”

According to him: “The firms pay less and do not provide EPF [Employee Provident Fund]. The Corporation must not act at the cost of the workers. Private firms also do not hire those above 50 years of age, which affects many. So, workers across 15 zones assembled for the protest. The zonal official said temporarily, the app usage will be halted for attendance and the older system will be used. We plan to continue this protest till our demands are met.”

Meanwhile, this raises a fear among the public that garbage collection, especially in weekends, would be affected. There are around 3,800 persons employed under the DAY-NULM. On February 22, the Council passed a resolution to fill 1,061 vacancies in Division 12, 13 and 14 in Zone 5 under the DAY-NULM programme. The workers hired for these positions will be paid ₹687 per day, as per the circular released by the Solid Waste Management Department on August 9, 2023, the resolution stated.

A senior official in the Corporation stated that the app was to monitor the workers as many have flouted conservancy responsibilities and worked elsewhere like markets or daily-wage jobs. “Many do not work regularly, but punch in and out. The GCC has considered these factors before roping-in private agencies. There will be no reversal and solid waste management in all wards will be outsourced to private parties soon,” he said, requesting anonymity.

