Conservancy workers hold protest, urge Stalin to reconsider decision to privatise more zones

Published - August 12, 2024 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

They said they will vote for actor Vijay in the next Assembly election if the government failed to resolve grievances

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

Conservancy workers organised a protest near Ripon Buildings on Monday against the move by GCC to permit private operators for garbage clearance in more zones of the city.

At the meeting, the protesters said the workers of zones maintained by private conservancy operators received low wages when compared with those in other zones. “We struggled for our rights, got an increase in wages this month. But the private conservancy operators have been paying low wages. This move to permit private conservancy operators is against the oppressed people of Chennai. It will affect their livelihood,” said one of the speakers at the protest. 

The protesters warned the DMK government that it would face the consequences of such initiatives in the next Assembly election in 2026. “Conservancy workers, who have been oppressed, have supported the honourable Chief Minister. We urge the Chief Minister to recollect the promises made to workers ahead of elections, and support offered to previous protests,” said a worker.

Last month, around 8,000 workers, hired under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), called off protests demanding a wage hike after Greater Chennai Corporation officials held a meeting with representatives, agreeing to increase the wages from ₹687 per day to ₹753 per day. However, the decision to permit private conservancy operators in more zones is expected to have an impact on the wages.

Conservancy workers said they would vote en masse for actor Vijay in the next Assembly election if the State government failed to resolve grievances.

