Conservancy workers form human chain, plan indefinite stir

CHENNAI

11 July 2021 00:49 IST

They plan indefinite stir from tomorrow

A section of conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), employed under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), organised a human chain protest on Saturday, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The protest that took place in Ambattur followed an earlier demonstration conducted by the workers on Tuesday for the same demand. Following the human chain protest, the workers met Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel to highlight their demands.

Functionaries of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam associated with the Left Trade Union Centre, said that nearly 1,500 NULM conservancy workers in the zone had decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday if the GCC and the State government did not take any step to meet their demands.

