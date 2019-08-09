Conservancy worker missing since August 2

Conservancy workers from Sathyamangalam, who had come on deputation for the Athi Varadar festival, are now searching for their 54-year-old colleague, missing since August 2.

A. Bannari, from Sathymangalam, works as a sanitary worker with the Sathyamangalam munciplality.

On July 31, he and 39 other conservancy workers came to Kancheepuram and were working inside the temple premises. However from August 2, he went missing.

His colleagues have started a Facebook page to search for him. Though they lodged a complaint with the Vishnu Kanchi police station on August 3, a FIR copy was provided to them after two days.

SSI dies

Meanwhile a 55-year-old SSI from Coimbatore who was deployed on special duty for the Athi Varadar festival died while he was taking rest after duty.

Velliangiri, who worked in the Coimbatore traffic wing, joined service in 1988. Sources said that he was not well.