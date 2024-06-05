Conservancy worker held for stealing 30 catch pits from storm water drain network in Virugambakkam

The Virugambakkam police arrested a 34-year-old conservancy worker for stealing the catch pits fixed in storm water drains in Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday.

A senior official of the city police said a complaint was filed by the corporation official of Virugambakkam falling under Kodambakkam zone that more than 30 catch pits, each valued at ₹14,000, fixed in the storm water drain network in Kamarajar Salai, had been stolen on May 27. Based on the complaint, the Virugambakkam Police launched a probe and found the culprit to be A. Lawrence of Korattur, a temporary worker hired for the private conservancy company on May 27 night.

The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

