GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Conservancy worker held for stealing 30 catch pits from storm water drain network in Virugambakkam

Published - June 05, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police arrested a 34-year-old conservancy worker for stealing the catch pits fixed in storm water drains in Kamarajar Salai on Tuesday. 

A senior official of the city police said a complaint was filed by the corporation official of Virugambakkam falling under Kodambakkam zone that more than 30 catch pits, each valued at ₹14,000, fixed in the storm water drain network in Kamarajar Salai, had been stolen on May 27. Based on the complaint, the Virugambakkam Police launched a probe and found the culprit to be A. Lawrence of Korattur, a temporary worker hired for the private conservancy company on May 27 night.  

The accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.