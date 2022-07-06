Conservancy worker electrocuted in Velachery

He accidentally touched an exposed underground cable with a metal broom

He accidentally touched an exposed underground cable with a metal broom

A 50-year-old private conservancy worker was electrocuted when he tried to clear garbage dumped near an exposed underground power cable in Velachery on Wednesday morning.

The electrocution caused tension at the Venkateswara Nagar 3rd Main Road of Velachery after the residents and conservancy workers had heated arguments with the Tangedco officials.

A senior official of the city police said Sekar of Pallikaranai was clearing garbage using a metal broom in Venkateswara Nagar 3rd Main Road of Velachery on Wednesday morning. He was electrocuted when the metal broom touched an exposed underground cable. He died on the spot.

The Velachery police sent the body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The police have filed a case of unnatural death and are awaiting a report from the State Electrical Inspectorate.