Conservancy worker arrested for sexual assault on schoolgirl
A 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl on the premises of a school in which she studied.
The case was taken up by All Women Police Station, Sembium.
The police said the victim participated in the annual day celebration on the school premises along with her parents. Around 8 p.m, the parents asked the child to get her bag from the classroom. The child was sexually assaulted by the accused who was identified as Samuel. The girl complained to her parents and teachers about the crime. The parents filed a police complaint after which Samuel was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.
