Conservancy work to be taken up at night in more areas

CHENNAI

09 September 2021 00:59 IST

123 more bus route roads, 106 interior roads added in five zones

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday announced that it would be moving more of its conservancy operations to be undertaken at night to avoid hindrance to the public and traffic during the day.

Cleaning of bus route roads, interior roads, market places and lifting of garbage from the bins at these places were done predominantly at night.

A press release said that in the five zones of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Ambattur, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Anna Nagar, where it directly carried out conservancy work, 134 bus route roads and 55 interior roads were cleaned at night.

An additional 123 more bus route roads and 106 interior roads will be covered at night in these five zones from Thursday.

While 1,520 garbage bins were cleared in these five zones, an additional 580 bins would be added to the operation from Thursday.

A similar expansion of conservancy operations at night would be introduced in the remaining 10 zones, where the work was being done by private contractors, the release added.