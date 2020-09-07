Conservancy staff protest against privatisation

CHENNAI

07 September 2020 23:37 IST

Conservancy operations were disrupted in some parts of the city on Monday after the Greater Chennai Corporation workers staged a protest against the delay in implementing the government order pertaining to wages.

The workers demanded that the Corporation shelve the project for private conservancy operations. The civic body had planned to start private conservancy operations in a few weeks.

“According to the government order, a conservancy worker should get a minimum wage of ₹16,725 every month. But the government order has not been implemented by the Corporation,” said an employee. At least 3,000 employees were detained by the police and taken to Kannappar Thidal and a marriage hall in Egmore on Poonamallee High Road.

Conservancy operations were hit in areas such as Ambattur and parts of Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar owing to the protest near Ripon Buildings.

Police prevented protesting employees and residents from entering Ripon Buildings. Many residents who visited the civic body’s headquarters were stopped at the gate. Many residents who requested permission for visiting e-seva centre in Ripon Buildings were also not allowed by the police. Residents said they were not allowed to visit the e-seva centre even after they requested the officials, explaining the importance of the work. Many residents have started visiting Ripon Buildings after the relaxation of the lockdown to get their work done. A few residents who visited Ripon Buildings to report delays caused by zonal level officials were unable to meet senior officials.

Some residents who requested intervention from senior civic officials relating to delay in implementing welfare measures were also prevented from visiting Ripon Buildings.

Senior officials said most of the residents were asked to visit the zonal offices and regional offices for civic services, instead of meeting with senior officials at Ripon Buildings. Many employees of the Corporation were not allowed to take vehicles inside the premises of Ripon Buildings. Some of them were allowed only after they parked their vehicles at the pavement in front of Ripon Buildings.