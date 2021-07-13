Conservancy staff call off stir

CHENNAI

13 July 2021 00:38 IST

Senior officials to hold talks with the protesters on July 13

CHENNAI The indefinite protest started by conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ambattur zone on July 12 was called off temporarily following an assurance that a discussion with senior officials will be held on July 13.

The workers, who were engaged for many years on a temporary basis under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, went on strike demanding regularisation of jobs. They had carried out demonstration and human chain protests last week.

V. Hari Prashanth, zonal secretary of Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam, an association of the workers that is leading the protests, said that the strike would resume on Wednesday if the talks failed. The contract of the workers ends on July 15. Though officials assured them that their employment would be extended beyond July 15, they did not specify the duration, the workers said.

Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel took part in the negotiations on Monday. The workers highlighted the earlier assurance by the DMK that their jobs would be regularised.

Though a large number of workers in Ambattur zone went on strike, GCC officials said that handling of solid waste was not affected.