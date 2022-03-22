Conservancy staff barred from wearing earphones

A worker was knocked down by a bulldozer in Perungudi

After a conservancy worker died after being hit by a bulldozer in Perungudi dump on Sunday, the Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to regulate traffic in dumpyards and increase manpower for supervision to prevent accidents during solid waste management operations in the city.

The civic body has directed staff members not to wear headphones during conservancy operations.

Yuvaraj, 25, who was a conservancy helper with private conservancy operator Urbaser, died in Government Royapettah Hospital after sustaininginjury in his stomach. “The driver of the vehicle was reportedly wearing headphones, talking to somebody on the phone or was listening to music,” said an official of Urbaser.

SoP to be revised

The civic body is planning to make suitable changes in the standard operating procedure to prevent accidents during garbage collection, segregation, transportation and disposal. The driveway inside the Perungudi dumpyard has been reportedly used by ragpickers to store the collected material.

Since the space in the driveway was reduced, the civic officials are planning to regulate ragpickers entering the dumpyard. Before the accident, the worker reportedly got down from the garbage truck to meet the driver of the bulldozer.

However, there were no supervisors to regulate activity while the bulldozer was in close proximity to the garbage truck, said sources. The Corporation will regulate traffic in dumpyards, create awareness among ragpickers, improve infrastructure and train manpower to prevent accidents during conservancy operations.