Conservancy agency makes garbage transit point in Akkarai clean and palatable

With the Zone 15 office of Greater Chennai Corporation earmarking the space, Urbaser Sumeet parked a garbage transit point with two hook-up containers on an expanse of open land at Akkarai in Sholinganallur.

Residents of a villa project who had moved in; and buyers of units in other gated communities that were taking concrete shape were tut-tutting over it, as the garbage would be lying in disarray. Residents of the villa project were more trenchant in the denouncement of the choice of this location for a garbage transit point.

Though garbage collected through the day would be transferred to the Perungudi landfill the next morning, the place would look unkempt with some garbage lying across the landscape.

In the evening, the balconies at these villas afforded the best view of the setting sun, and the idyllic view was marred by this squalor.

These residents had been making a representation about this issue to the officials concerned — something The Hindu Downtown had earlier recorded in its pages.

The garbage transit point is now a far cry from the squalor of the past, and it gives the impression that consistent efforts are being made to keep the depositing and clearing process palatable for the populace living in the area.

The highlight is a huge screen of green, created with a casuarina-pole scaffolding and green housing material that has been spread across it.

Not long ago, this seemed like an elephantine problem, and with this measure, the GCC-Urbaser combine seems to be attempting something akin to Houdini’s “disappearing elephant” act.

We take consistent efforts: Urbaser official

It is the morning of March 11, conservancy workers are engaged in the routine work of transferring the collected garbage on to the vehicles tasked with daily trips to Perungudi. AK Yacoob, Urbaser’s assistant zone manager in Zone 15, who is overseeing the process, responds to a few questions from The Hindu Downtown.

“As part of Unit 44, three two-tonne tippers ply on East Coast Road picking up garbage from three wards in Zone — 192, 194 and 197. The garbage from Unit 44 consisting of these three wards is dumped here, and cleared on a daily basis. In the evening, around 5 p.m., the ground will be cleared, with the garbage having been placed in the hook-up bins. In the morning, it is transferred and carted away to Perungudi.”

Why not take it directly to the landfill? “Due to operational difficulties, this transit point had to be created.” On the giant green screen that stretches across the transit point, he says it is meant to keep the garbage dumping and clearing process out of people’s sight, keeping their sense of aesthetics in mind.

He also reveals that on the other side, they have created a small bund so that the garbage does not go into the expansive open land, where during rains, birds congregate in good numbers.

Yacoob elaborates that utmost efforts are being made to keep the space clean, with the waste sorted and placed according to their categories and sent to their relevant destinations. During the monsoon, the place gets slushy and before the next one sets in, he continues, the ground (where the transit point stands) will be consolidated with rubble to avoid that situation.

