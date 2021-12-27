Consent must to establish and operate fuel pumps, says NGT

‘Outlets that did not install vapour recovery system should be penalised’

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the State Pollution Control Boards and the Central Pollution Control Board to make it mandatory for new petroleum outlets to obtain consent to establish and consent to operate.

The NGT also directed the retail petroleum outlets, irrespective of their turnover, to obtain consent to operate within six months. If they did not do so, the State Pollution Control Boards could take action.

The Bench said the State Pollution Control Boards could verify the siting criteria for the fuel stations and directed them to penalise the outlets that did not install the vapour recovery system. It said these measures were required for the protection of the environment. The Bench passed the order on an application on the non-installation of the vapour recovery system by petroleum outlets in violation of the order of the Principal Bench. The applicant submitted that though the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas decided to establish more fuel outlets, none of them was complying with the directions of the Principal Bench.

The existing petrol pumps in Tamil Nadu did not comply with the directions; even after this was brought to the notice of the authorities, no action was taken, the applicant submitted.

“As regards the new petroleum outlets of Stage 1 and Stage 2 (having a turnover of 100 kl/month to 300 kl/month) and for Stage 1A (storage depots), the vapour recovery system will have to be installed by both the public and private sector undertakings within the extended time fixed by the Central Pollution Control Board,” the Bench said.

The status reports filed by the public sector undertakings showed that none of them had met the target set by the Central Pollution Control Board. If the target was not met, the Board should impose environmental compensation, the Bench said.