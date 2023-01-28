Consensus conference on management of small for size syndrome in LDLT

January 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Liver transplant surgeons from across the world are in Chennai to discuss and arrive at a consensus on management of small for size syndrome in living donor liver transplantation.

Taking part in the first International Consensus Conference on Prediction and Management of Small for Size Syndrome in Living Donor Liver Transplantation (LDLT), the experts were looking at agreeing on the management of patients who receive a small liver graft. The proceedings will be used to generate practice guidelines manuscript for publication in the Transplantation Journal.

“We need to agree on how to manage patients. The purpose is that all agree on the right way to do things and make recommendations that will be published in the journal,” Mohamed Rela, president, International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS), and chairman of Rela Hospital, told reporters on Saturday.

Pierre Clavien from Switzerland said that LDLT was an important procedure as it not only saved lives but involved a big operation in a person who is healthy. He pointed out the need to be safe on the donor.

Yaman Tokat, Turkey council member, ILTS, said: “We are doing smaller grafts, not to harm the donor with new techniques for the recipient.” Nigel Heaton from the U.K. said the big challenge was on developing cadaveric transplants and raised the need to improve organ donations.

Stating that living donor liver transplants in a few hospitals that had facilities will not be sufficient to fight the burden of liver diseases, which was enormous in India, Jean Edmond from the U.S., said that development of the system and development of deceased donations was needed.

The conference, which was hosted by Rela Hospital, was jointly organised by ILTS, the International Living Donor Liver Transplantation Study Group (iLDLT) and The Liver Transplant Society of India. Among others, Hiroto Egawa, president of iLDLT, was present.