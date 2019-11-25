Connemara library to sport a new look soon

The leaky and damaged roof of the heritage building of Connemara library is getting a facelift after several years.

The Public Works Department has taken up work to renovate a portion of the roof and domes that collapsed a couple of months ago.

Constructed in the Indo- Saracenic style of architecture in 1896, the library is a repository of several centuries-old books. Officials of the Public Works Department noted that the current building was added to the heritage portion of the library during the 1970s.

The renovation project was taken up recently with funds from the School Education Department. “A portion of the roof collapsed due to ageing. We are reconstructing the Madras Terrace roofing of the heritage structure. The leaks in the other part of the roof will also be repaired along with the two domes,” said an official.

The work, including electrical works, is being taken up at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The annual maintenance work is usually taken up by the School Education Department. As it is a heritage restoration project, the PWD has been roped in, the official said.

The Department will also recreate the interior portion of the roofing, with wooden planks, and restore its originality. “We are planning to bring in skilled persons from Thiruvananthapuram for the work,” the official said. The project is set to be completed in nine months.